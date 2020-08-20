Demi Lovato's Most Empowering Quotes in Honor of Their 29th Birthday
Over the years, the singer has opened up about everything from battling addiction to learning to embrace cellulite
On Their New Way of Life
"I used to have people watching me the night before a photo shoot to make sure that I didn't binge or eat and be swollen the next day ... It's just a totally different world now ... I don't prepare for photo shoots, even. I can eat Subway for breakfast."
— to Bustle
On Coming Back Stronger
"It's going to be okay. No matter how hard your rock bottom is, you can rise above it and you can come back."
— while appearing on On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Being Proud of Their Body
"I'm not naturally super thin. I have an athletic body. I just have to embrace that. There are days when it's hard to, but more and more, there are days where I'm actually proud of my body."
— to Complex
On Being 'CELLULIT!!!!'
"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!! I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It's such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here's me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I'm working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone's clear.. I'm not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."
— on Instagram
On Figuring Out What They Want
"I want a career that has nothing to do with my body. I want it to be about my music and my lyrics and my message. And I want a long-lasting career that I don't have to change myself for. Music brought me so much joy when I was younger, and I lost that joy throughout the hustle and bustle of the music industry. I got miserable. And I don't ever want it to be like that again. That's what I want."
— to Bustle
On What Is Beautiful
"Having strength and confidence in yourself. I think that women who know who they are are beautiful."
— to Glamour
On Their Battle Scars
"I think scars are like battle wounds — beautiful, in a way. They show what you've been through and how strong you are for coming out of it. My tattoos say 'Stay strong.' 'Stay' on one [wrist] and 'strong' on the other. Now I'm able to look at them and be thankful for being alive. I think that I've been blessed over the past year to be able to start over."
— to Glamour
On Being Selfish (in a Good Way)
"I don't let anyone's insecurities, emotions, or opinions bother me. I know that if I am happy, that's all that matters to me. And it's okay to be selfish like that sometimes, when it comes to your well-being. Do what makes you happy, and don't care what others think."
—to Seventeen
On Learning to Love Theirself
"For me, loving and accepting my flaws, being comfortable in my own skin also makes me feel beautiful. For most people, growing up and all the changes you go through physically and emotionally are not easy. I can say the same for myself."
On Confidence
"Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I'm in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL) I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex 😂🖤"
— on Instagram