Demi Lovato Says the 'Emotional' Moment She Came Out to Her Parents Was 'Really Beautiful'

Demi Lovato is opening up about the “beautiful” moment she told her parents she could see herself “ending up possibly with a woman.”

Speaking with Andy Cohen on the Radio Andy SiriusXM show on Thursday, Lovato, 27, discussed her sexuality, telling the host that she’s “still figuring it out.”

The “Confident” singer revealed that she didn’t “officially” tell her parents that she saw herself “ending up possibly with a woman, too, until 2017.”

“It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” Lovato said. “After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.”

Lovato said that her “incredible parents” were “so supportive” in the conversation.

“My dad was like, ‘yeah, obviously,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘oh, okay dad.'”

“My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,'” Lovato shared. “That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.”

“I don’t know what my future looks like,” Lovato continued. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily for Apple Music’s Beats 1 earlier this month, Lovato talked about her desire to have kids “at some point in this decade.”

“When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope,” the “Anyone” crooner said.

“All of this is great and it’s beautiful and I’m lucky and I’m blessed and I’m grateful. But I’ve learned that clearly if all of this made you happy, I wouldn’t have ended up where I did,” she added, referencing her drug overdose in July 2018.

“When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team,” Lovato continued.

“I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but like I just know that at some point I would love to do that this decade,” she said. “If it doesn’t happen this decade, maybe the next, I don’t know. We’ll see. But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success.”

Lovato recently made her big comeback at the Grammy Awards more than a year after her overdose with an emotional performance of her new song, “Anyone,” which she wrote before she was in the hospital.

In the same interview with Lowe, Lovato said, “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let’s help this girl?'”

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t. I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,'” she added.

On Thursday, Lovato arrived in Miami ahead of her National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl LIV.

“I’m here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Let’s do this!! 🏈🏈🏈.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.