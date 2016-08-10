Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and 7 Other Musicians Who Went to Court Over Soundalike Songs

Time to add another musician to the pile of stars who’ve landed in court over soundalike songs.

This time it’s Ariana Grande, who’s being sued by songwriter Alex Gregg over allegations that her 2014 song “One Last Time” lifts the chorus from “Takes All Night,” which was written for Skye Stevens. Gregg, who’s collaborated with ‘NSYNC and Lady Gaga, is seeking “his share of her profits plus interest, an injunction against further infringement and court costs,” according to a statement provided to PEOPLE.

Also this week, indie noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells are suing Demi Lovato over uncleared samples of theirs that apparently made their way into one of her songs. Last November, when Lovato’s Confident came out, the band tweeted at her, “Demi Lovato flattered you guys sampled Infinity Guitars & Riot Rhythm for ‘Stars’ but we were not contacted. Gotta clear those.” At the time, Lovato’s producers denied using the samples, and now the matter’s going to court. Reps for Lovato and Sleigh Bells did not respond to request for comment.

Grande (or her producer/songwriters) can take comfort in the fact that they’re hardly the only international pop stars facing such accusations right now. Below, some of the songwriting-infringement cases that have gone to court just in the past decade.

Ed Sheehan vs Marvin Gaye

Ed Sheeran is reportedly being sued by the estate of Ed Townsend, who cowrote Marvin Gaye’s 1973 hit “Let’s Get It On,” on the basis that Sheeran’s song “Thinking Out Loud” contains similarities that verge on duplication. Sheeran, 25, is facing a lawsuit over his song “Photograph” and its supposed “striking similarities” to another song by songwriters Martin Harrington and Tom Leonard.

Led Zeppelin vs. So Many People

Long before this year’s lawsuit – which accused Led Zeppelin of ripping off their iconic “Stairway to Heaven” from a band they toured with, Spirit – Zeppelin was sued by the estates of various blues musicians – notably Willie Dixon and Howlin’ Wolf – whose compositions the British band credited to themselves on their first two albums.

They were also sued by Jake Holmes, who argued that “Dazed & Confused” was originally his composition. The band also took songwriting credit for their arrangement of the traditional gospel song “In My Time of Dying,” which was actually a diabolically clever move: Since the song passed into public domain, there was no one around to sue them for making money off it.

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams vs. the Gaye Estate

Certainly one of the most visible copyright cases in recent memory, this suit was also one of the most damaging. The outcome was, in effect, that musicians could be held legally responsible for copying a “feel” or the “mood” of a song. (Three out of 22 notes of the two songs were found to overlap.) It also infliected irreparable damage to Robin Thicke‘s career; at one point the singer admitted in a deposition that he wasn’t sober for an interview he gave during 2013.

Coldplay vs. Joe Satriani

Coldplay found their first US number one hit, “Viva La Vida,” under assault from guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani in 2008, when the shredder alleged the melody to their song was too similar to his instrumental “If I Could Fly.” They disagreed, obviously, but settled out of court in 2009.

Sam Smith vs. Tom Petty

Tom Petty belongs somewhere in a hall of fame for situations like this. Though he didn’t take either of the rock bands to court, both The Strokes and Red Hot Chili Peppers were dinged for recording songs that sounded suspiciously similar to Petty hits (“Last Nite” and “American Girl; and “Last Dance with Mary Jane” and “Dani California,” respectively). Then people started noticing how much the chorus to Sam Smith‘s breakout hit “Stay With Me” seemed to follow Petty’s “Won’t Back Down.”

While Petty’s statement to Billboard in January 2015 read “The word lawsuit was never even said and was never my intention,” something happened behind the scenes, and Petty and “Won’t Back Down” cowriter Jeff Lynne were added as songwriters to “Stay With Me.”

Avril Lavigne vs the Rubinoos

Avril Lavigne‘s 2007 hit “Girlfriend,” which was co-written with Dr. Luke, caught the ears of Tommy Dunbar, founder of the 1970s power-pop group The Rubinoos. He pursued legal action, and though Lavigne initially wrote that she’d never heard the song and “as humans we speak one language,” she reached an undisclosed settlement with the group.

Shakira vs. Arias Vasquez

Shakira‘s 2010 hit “Loca” is one of the rare cases in which a judge decided the fate of a musical plagiarism suit. Shakira’s song featured a singer known variously as El Cata or Bello singing a song originally credited to another songwriter, Ramon “Arias” Vasquez. “There is no dispute that Shakira’s version of the song was based on Bello’s version,” U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote. “Accordingly, I find that, since Bello had copied Arias, whoever wrote Shakira’s version of the song also indirectly copied Arias.” The case is still dragging on.