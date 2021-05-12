Demi Lovato is set to discuss issues from social activism to LGBTQ issues on her upcoming podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at its trailer

Demi Lovato to 'Share What's on My Heart and Mind' Through Conversations on New 4D Podcast

She's taking us to a new dimension!

Demi Lovato is gearing up for the release of her newest venture: her podcast 4D with Demi Lovato on May 19 — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at its trailer.

"You won't need quantum physics to step into the fourth dimension," Lovato, 28, says in the trailer. "We'll be taking you there every week on my podcast 4D with Demi Lovato."

The new show is set to release new episodes every Wednesday and will feature guests from Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil to social activists, entrepreneurs and artists to speak on issues ranging broad topics such as the LGBTQ community, mental health, body positivity and social justice.

"I'm going to share what's on my heart and in my mind through conversations with very special guests. We'll dive into identity, creativity and social movements," she says. "We'll answer questions about our universe, our communities and ourselves. No matter who you are, how you identify or what you believe, we should all be living life in 4D."

Partnering with OBB Sound, SB Projects and Cadence13, the new show is set to air on Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Spotify and on Lovato's YouTube channel.

"Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse," Lovato said in a press release. "That's my goal with this podcast."

"The 4D podcast will be my place to highlight causes that are close to my heart and elevate my guests' platforms to an audience they might not have previously reached," she added. "I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another."