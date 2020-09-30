"I'm a mess and I'm still broken / But I'm finding my way back," Demi Lovato sings on the track released on her social media

Demi Lovato Drops Breakup Song Days After Split from Max Ehrich: 'At Least I Still Have Me'

Demi Lovato says it best: "Music is always there for me..."

On Wednesday morning, the "Solo" singer, 28, released breakup song "Still Have Me" on social media — just six days after calling off her engagement to Max Ehrich.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm a mess and I'm still broken / But I'm finding my way back," she sings. "And it feels like someone's stolen / All the light I ever had."

"Like the world disappeared / And I'm laying right here," she continues. "While the silence is piercing / And it hurts to breathe."

The powerful ballad reveals Lovato's vulnerability and is reminiscent of some of her past tracks like "Anyone" and "Skyscraper."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFw5kJ3BVJg

Then, Lovato hits the chorus with some her trademark vocals: "I don't have much but at least I still have me (I still have me) / And that's all I need," she sings. "So take my faith but at least I still believe (I still believe) / And that's all I need / I don't have much but at least I still have me."

Lovato teased the song just hours earlier.

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The track was released on social media and has yet to make its way to streaming services. "❤️ Now let's just get it up on streamers 😅," commented Lovato's manager Scooter Braun on her Instagram.

Lovato and Ehrich, 29, decided to go their "separate ways" last week after several weeks of "conflicts," multiple sources told PEOPLE.

"It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine," one insider told PEOPLE. ″Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision."

″Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months,″ said another source about the early stages of their relationship. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress and everything was just fun."

RELATED: Inside Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's 'Conflicts' That Led to Split 2 Months After His Proposal

Over the weekend, Ehrich shared that he had found out about their split via "a tabloid" and on Sunday wrote on his Instagram story that the two hadn't "spoken over the phone... we haven't even officially ended anything to each other. Literally."

However, a source told PEOPLE that Ehrich was informed about the breakup well before it was reported.

"Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press," they said.