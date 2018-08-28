Demi Lovato Is 'Doing Great' One Month After Overdose: 'This Is a Long Road,' Says Source

Demi Lovato is working hard on her health.

One month after the pop star was hospitalized following an overdose, “she’s in recovery and doing great,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Adds the source: “This is a long road.”

On July 24, emergency medical services rushed to Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home, where she was revived with Narcan, an emergency medication able to immediately restore normal breathing in someone who has overdosed on fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers.

Lovato remained in the hospital for more than a week before she was released on Aug. 4 to enter an in-patient treatment facility.

“She understands the severity of her overdose, and the recovery has been very challenging for her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of Lovato, who spent her 26th birthday in treatment.

“She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants,” the source added at the time.

A month before her overdose, Lovato revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety in a new ballad, “Sober.”

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment for the first time and was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and substance abuse.

On Aug. 5, the Grammy-nominated singer broke her silence following the overdose.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” read a note posted to her verified Instagram account. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”