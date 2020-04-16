Hear Demi Lovato's Dreamy Rendition of a Cinderella Classic for Disney Singalong in New Clip

Demi Lovato is making Disney dreams come true.

In a new preview clip for The Disney Family Singalong — which airs Thursday at 8 p.m EST on ABC — the singer belts a soft, magical rendition of “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from the classic Disney film Cinderella.

Lovato’s vocals are accompanied by videos and images of people at home thanking healthcare workers battling the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During the special, Michael Bublé will join Lovato for a charming duet of the song.

“We are grateful,” “My mommy is a nurse! Thank you nurses,” “Sending love and thanks to essential workers,” some of the signs read. Some people chose to dress up for the occasion, too, sporting Mickey Mouse ears and doctor costumes.

Lovato and Bublé will be joined by other stars honoring the Disney classics including Christina Aguilera, Auliʻi Cravalho, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner.

Grande is set to tackle “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” from the 1997 Disney animated feature Hercules, while Groban is scheduled to perform, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Criss will sing a rendition of “I Wanna Be Like You” and Kelly will sing “Colors of the Wind.” Scribner will join in on “The Bare Necessities” while Menken will lend a hand in performing “Gaston” as Fanning welcomes viewers with a special introduction.

The cast of High School Musical is also set to reunite during the singalong special — including Zac Efron.

According to Deadline, the 32-year-old actor will be joining Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel from their respective homes to perform “We’re All in This Together” from the 2006 Disney movie.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” director Kenny Ortega told the outlet. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes.”

Ryan Seacrest will host the hour-long special where favorite tunes from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Toy Story are expected, as are recent hits from Frozen, Moana, and High School Musical.

To help follow along at home, lyrics will be projected while an animated character helps guide viewers through.

The special will also help raise money for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide resources to those affected by the virus.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

