Demi Lovato and Clothing Designer Henry Levy Show PDA While Grabbing Dinner in L.A.

Demi Lovato looked “Confident” while showing PDA with Henry Levy in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking a rare sighting of the singer after she suffered an overdose in July.

Lovato, 26, was spotted grabbing dinner with the Enfants Riches Déprimés designer, 27, at the celebrity haunt Nobu in Malibu, California. She kept her shiny tresses down for the night out and lit up with a smile as Levy drove the duo in his SUV. At one point, Lovato and Levy shared a kiss, according to photos published by E! News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Days after Lovato returned from rehab, the two were previously seen together outside of Matsuhisa in Los Angeles in November, TMZ reported at the time.

“He is someone she met years ago,” a Lovato friend told PEOPLE in November. “Henry has been helping Demi stay on the right path.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Sister Slams the Singer’s Body Shamers: ‘My Sister Is Beautiful’

“Demi has known Henry for years and wore his clothes in the past,” another insider previously told PEOPLE. “He has a bit of a troubled past as well, but is doing well now. He will be great at supporting Demi’s sobriety. He is kind of an eccentric guy, but sweet. Demi won’t be bored with him. He is very creative and passionate about life.”

Lovato had exciting news to toast at Nobu: On Friday, Lovato and Christina Aguilera were nominated for a Grammy for their duet “Fall in Line.”

“Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you Christina. I love you so much,” Lovato tweeted that day.

“I grew up in Texas, singing to Christina every day, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes,” she added. “if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.”

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look at Home Where Demi Lovato Overdosed as They House Hunt

After Lovato’s July overdose, she was hospitalized for almost two weeks. PEOPLE confirmed in November that Lovato had finished her stay in rehab.

That month, PEOPLE reported that Lovato was spending time at her mother Dianna De La Garza‘s house and a sober living facility.

“Demi seems to be doing well. She looks really good and is in a great mood. She also seems happy about being out and about, but her focus is definitely still her recovery,” a source told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Renting Out Hollywood Hills Mansion Where She Overdosed for $39.5K per Month

“She attends meetings and receives treatment. Her number one priority seems to be her health,” the source noted.

In December, Lovato glowed in a selfie after a jiu-jitsu workout. “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair,” she captioned it. “#BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup.”