Talking with Drew Barrymore on her talk show Tuesday, Lovato spoke about setting boundaries when it came to sharing her story

Demi Lovato 'Didn't Talk About Everything' in Her Docu-Series: I'm an 'Open Book with Boundaries'

Demi Lovato hopes her story can help spark important conversations.

On Tuesday, the singer — who recently released her docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil — spoke to Drew Barrymore on the actress' talk show about the importance of sharing her story while keeping boundaries.

"I like to say I'm an open book with boundaries," Lovato, 28, told Barrymore, 46. "I do wear my heart on my sleeve but I've also learned how to protect myself from people intruding too much on the personal stuff."

And in sharing her story, she made it a point to only share what could help others.

"It's never too late to set a boundary with the world. I learned that," she said elsewhere in the interview. "I've continued to set boundaries where it seems like I've talked a lot about my life but I didn't talk about everything. That's where my boundary is."

"There's things I'll never share with the world because no one will benefit from them," she added. "And that's okay. That's for me and my treatment team."

In the interview, Lovato opened up about deciding to cut her hair and let go of the ideals that were set on her from an early age.

"I was trying something that didn't work for me. Now, I'm doing something that is working for me," she said. "Instead of feeling judged by everyone, I'm just gonna say that your opinion about me doesn't matter for me. I'm doing what I need to do for myself and my well-being. I'm putting myself first in front of my career and that's something I had never done before. I was so preoccupied with being the sexy, feminine pop star that I just ignored who I am."

"I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself from all the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian from the South," she added. "And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated. I wasn't subscribing to an ideal placed upon me to be someone that I'm not. Now that I'm owning who I am, I feel the happiest I've ever felt and that's because I'm being honest."

The singer shared similar sentiments during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, saying she's proud of herself for owning her truth.

"It's been good and a part of telling my story is taking ownership and just owning my truth," Lovato told Jimmy Fallon. "No matter what people say when they watch it, it doesn't matter ... I'm standing in such truth that nothing that anyone can say can shake me."