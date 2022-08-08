Demi Lovato Is in a 'Happy and Healthy Relationship' with New Musician Boyfriend: Source

Lovato — who is gearing up for the release of their eighth studio album — has been quietly dating someone new, PEOPLE confirms

By
and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Published on August 8, 2022 02:37 PM
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Demi Lovato has a new romance in her life!

Lovato is currently dating a fellow musician, a source close to the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," says the insider. "He's a super great guy."

Lovato, 29, is hard at work gearing up for the release of her eighth studio album Holy Fvck — featuring the singles "Skin of My Teeth" and "Substance" — on Aug. 19.

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," she explained on June 6 of the forthcoming 16-track album, their first full-length body of work since 2021's Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you," concluded Lovato's statement. "This record is for you."

Earlier this year, upon the release of "fiimy (f— it, i miss you)," a collaboration with Winnetka Bowling League's Matthew Koma, Lovato opened up to Rolling Stone about its real-life inspiration.

"For me, [it's] definitely inspired by real life. We did this one early last year so some time has passed," she told the outlet in February. "Today, I'm feeling good being alone — but I definitely had my sad moment, for sure."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a>
Demi Lovato. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When asked whether it was weird to revisit moments and feelings now that the song is released, Lovato said it was simply "part of the process."

"Sometimes I write songs and by the time I release them, I'm in a totally different mindset. Whether that's the case or not, at some point in time, those were true lyrics coming from my heart from where I was in that moment," she said. "I never neglect the past and how I felt in the past. I just wear my lyrics like a badge of honor like, 'Yeah, this is what I've been through.'"

Meanwhile, learning how to feel good alone is something Lovato really picked up during the pandemic — and in turn, she's learned more about herself.

"At the beginning of COVID, I wasn't alone. A part of that situation was me not wanting to be alone and then I really came to terms with it. Ever since I've been alone, I feel like I've learned more about myself," she said.

Lovato continued, "I've become more secure in the person that I am. It was just time that I needed to spend by myself because I feel like my whole life — well not my whole life, but ever since I started dating — I was always talking to somebody, or hooking up with someone, or in a relationship, and these past two years have been truly transformative for me."

The musician last publicly dated Max Ehrich, beginning in March 2020. The couple then quarantined together and got engaged in July 2020 — but Lovato called it off in September of that same year.

In March 2021, Lovato opened up to fans about being pansexual during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," she told the host. "I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud."

