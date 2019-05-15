Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her 'Darkest Moments' and Thanks Pals for Support Amid Her Struggles

Demi Lovato is showing some love to her best friends who have helped her through some of her “darkest moments.”

After returning from her recent vacation to Bora Bora with pals Sara Elizabeth Mitchell a.k.a. Sirah and Matthew Scott Montgomery, Lovato, 26, opened up about the importance of their friendship, especially in the wake of her overdose last July.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the singer — who recently checked into a treatment facility on her own in March — celebrated her two friends for their support through the years and thanked them for “never leaving me in my darkest moments” and “when I was going through s—.”

Along with the sentimental note, Lovato also shared a photo of the trio in Bora Bora.

“Just me and my best friends living our best lives..” Lovato began the post. “Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana..”

“I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do..,” Lovato continued.

The “Sober” singer went on to note how Sirah and Montgomery have “traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay.”

“But most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through s—.. you were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me,” she added.

“You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright,” Lovato finished. “I love you both more than you can imagine!! Thank you for this past week 💗 @sirahsays @matthew_scott_montgomery ps. I’m both yalls biggest fans”

Lovato first revealed to her followers that she had returned from her tropical vacation on Saturday.

Looking stunning in a leopard-print bikini and stylish sunglasses, the singer showed off her recent shoulder-length bob hairdo, while posing in front of the South Pacific island beach.

“Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends. Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance 😂” Lovato captioned the post.

It’s possible the trip came as a celebration for Lovato’s recent accomplishments, including the new degree she received in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and achieving six months of sobriety, following her near-fatal overdose in Los Angeles last July.

The entertainer, who has battled addiction, mental illness, and disordered eating for years, first broke her silence after her overdose on social media on Aug. 5 when she shared an update on her health following her hospitalization.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through the difficult time.”

Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

She remained in a treatment facility until November, when she checked out and then began splitting time between her mom Dianna De La Garza’s home and a sober living facility.

In February, reports began circulating that Lovato had relapsed and re-entered a treatment facility.

A source close to the singer, however, told PEOPLE exclusively at the time that the rumors were not true, but confirmed that Lovato did choose to check into a treatment facility on her own to continue working on her health.

“She has not relapsed since she overdosed. She did recently go to a facility, but it was her own decision,” says the source. “It was one trip to a treatment facility for a few weeks outside of Los Angeles.”

Since returning home to L.A., Lovato was “taking care of herself and is in a positive place,” added the source. “She’s working out and getting back in the studio to make music.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.