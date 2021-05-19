"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression," Demi Lovato says on their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary: 'I'll Be Changing My Pronouns to They/Them'

Demi Lovato is opening up about their journey to self-acceptance.

In their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the pop star came out as non-binary in the introduction of the episode before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," said Lovato, 28. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

In their moving YouTube docuseries released earlier this year, Lovato shared gripping details about their terrifying drug overdose in 2018.

That experience, says Lovato, was a wakeup call.

"I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the ... leotard and look a certain way, you know?" they said.

The singer said it would "mean the world" to them if others "could start identifying me as they/them."

Acknowledging they understand if fans use the wrong pronoun, Lovato said what means most to them is others "making the effort."

"I think it's important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me," they said. "I also just don't want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don't try to use them."

In March, Lovato opened up to fans about being pansexual during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.