Demi Lovato Claps Back at Fan Who Accused Her 'Rotten' Team of Only Caring 'About Her Money'

After telling friends to direct message her for her new phone number, Demi Lovato may only be keeping her closest loved ones in her inner circle.

The singer, 26, was seen hanging out and spending some quality time with some of her friends in Los Angeles on Thursday evening. Lovato was dressed in a pair of black jeans, a gray shirt and white sneakers as she was spotted checking her cell phone during the outing.

While Lovato is continuing to focus on her recovery, she recently clapped back at a fan who accused her team of being “rotten.”

In a tweet that was also shared on Instagram Thursday, the fan wrote, “It was completely unfair to fire dani, she’s one of the few who really cares about demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years, she’s surrounded by people who only care about her money and she does not see it.”

In the caption, the fan accused Lovato’s “team” of being “rotten,” writing: “She does not realize it, needs a total change.”

Lovato hit back in the comments section, writing: “You have no idea what you’re talking about, ” later adding, “True friends don’t do interviews about you after you OD.”

While many speculated that she was speaking negatively about former backup dancer Dani Vitale, the star quickly responded, writing, “I’m not talking about Dani Vitale.”

In August, nearly one month after Lovato’s overdose, Vitale — who was the star’s longtime backup dancer and friend — denied rumors that she provided Lovato with drugs.

“I have NEVER touched nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life,” Vitale, 28, wrote on Instagram. “I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love.”

Opening up about the depression she felt after those accusations spread online, Vitale said, “The circulation of an UNTRUE story on the internet yanked my life, my reputation, my name and everything I have worked so hard to stand for, out from underneath me. A damaging narrative that demonized me, placed blame on me, and has since cost me so many wonderful moments in life.”

Lovato may have been referring instead to her former trainer Danielle Martin, who spoke out in an interview last week about severing ties with the singer.

“I lost my job for speaking up for her, to be honest,” Martin told Radar Online. “Pretty sad. I did nothing but empower her. Nothing bad to say. The people around her I’m sure were happy to run to her. They told her I was taking the situation and making it all about me. I’d never do that. Not ever. I was standing up for her. That’s all.”

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the star — who was hospitalized on July 24 following an overdose — was back home in L.A. after completing 90 days of treatment and continuing to focus on her recovery.

Lovato has been splitting time between her mom Dianna De La Garza’s home and a sober living facility, according to multiple sources.

“Demi seems to be doing well. She looks really good and is in a great mood. She also seems happy about being out and about, but her focus is definitely still her recovery,” a source said. “She attends meetings and receives treatment. Her number one priority seems to be her health.”

Another Lovato friend shared that the Disney Channel alum is continuing treatment while spending time with designer Henry Levy. “He is someone she met years ago. Henry has been helping Demi stay on the right path,” the friend said.