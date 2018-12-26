Demi Lovato Has a Cozy Christmas with Her Family and Dogs Months After Overdose

Five months after her overdose, Demi Lovato had the coziest Christmas.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the “Confident” singer, 26, showed off the sweet celebration that she shared with her family and furry friends.

For her first snapshot of the holiday, Lovato offered a peek at her glittering Christmas tree towering over a shiny collection of gifts. “Merry Christmas guys!!!” she wrote. “I love you all!!”

Then Lovato shifted to the real focus of the day — the adorable dogs in attendance. “We have a present for you guys!” Lovato said as five dogs ran over to check out a Batman squeaky toy.

Bella wore a Christmas bow, and Bailey felt at home in the wrapping paper.

Buddy, Lovato and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama‘s dog who died in 2015, had a special place in Lovato’s Christmas years after TMZ reported that the canine was mauled by a coyote.

Lovato held up a sweet ornament dedicated to Buddy. On one side, Buddy’s name was written in cursive as the dog was pictured with angel wings. On the other side, Buddy’s adorable face was accompanies by the text “Buddy was here.”

“RIP my little angel,” Lovato wrote.

The people in the room also got presents. Her older sister Dallas tried out a face mask, and Lovato seemed to unwrap some decorative mugs. Her younger sister Madison opened a box as her mother Dianna De La Garza said, “Save the box. It’s worth money.”

De La Garza’s gift was under the mistletoe as she smooched her husband Eddie De La Garza. “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus!!” Lovato captioned the picture.

Lovato’s Christmas was complete with treats. She zoomed in on a platter of holiday cookies and added a nauseous emoji next to a picture of green jello.

Days earlier, Lovato, who spent time in rehab after the overdose, got candid about her health on Twitter. “I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME,” she said.

“All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support,” she noted.

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready,” Lovato added.