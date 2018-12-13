Demi's Struggles
Demi Lovato Wishes Her Fans a Merry Christmas While Decorating Gingerbread Houses

Maria Pasquini
December 13, 2018 11:32 AM

Yuletide fun!

Clearly feeling the Christmas spirit,  Demi Lovato channeled her artistic energy into decorating gingerbread houses with her pals— and documented the fun on her Instagram Story.

Incorporating a bit of color into her delectable real estate offering, the “Confident” singer, 26, decorated her holiday home with massive rainbow colored balls on the tippy top of the home, as well as arranging a variety of smaller multi-colored candies on the rest of the roof.

“Merry Christmas,” she wrote underneath the picture, along with a Christmas tree and present emoji

Lovato went on to share the festive houses the rest of her pals created, as well as a silly video featuring a Christmas tree toy that played “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Demi Lovato/Instagram

RELATED: Demi Lovato and Clothing Designer Henry Levy ‘Kissed Throughout Dinner’ on Date Night: Source

The singer’s festive fun came just days after she was spotted on a dinner date with clothing designer Henry Levy at Nobu on Saturday.

“Demi looked great. She seemed happy about her date night,” a Nobu source told PEOPLE. “They were very affectionate. They walked in hand-in-hand and kissed throughout dinner. They definitely looked like a couple. He was very sweet to her and even stood up when she went to the ladies room. They shared a lot of food, including dessert, but no alcohol. He took care of the check.”

The pair were previously seen together outside of Matsuhisa in Los Angeles in November, just days after Lovato returned from rehab, according to TMZ.

“He is someone she met years ago,” a Lovato friend previously told PEOPLE in November. “Henry has been helping Demi stay on the right path.”

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato/Instagram

In addition to the upcoming Christmas holiday, Lovato has plenty to be thankful for this month.

Last Friday, Lovato and Christina Aguilera found out they had been nominated for a Grammy for their duet “Fall in Line.”

“Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you Christina. I love you so much,” Lovato tweeted that day.

“I grew up in Texas, singing to Christina every day, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes,” she added. “if you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.”

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato/Instagram

After Lovato left rehab in November, a source told PEOPLE that the singer remained focused on recovering from her July overdose.

“Demi seems to be doing well. She looks really good and is in a great mood. She also seems happy about being out and about, but her focus is definitely still her recovery,” the insider noted. “She attends meeting and receives treatment. Her number one priority seems to be her health,”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Renting Out Hollywood Hills Mansion Where She Overdosed for $39.5K per Month

Showing off her commitment to her health, in December, Lovato glowed in a selfie after a jiu-jitsu workout. “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair,” she captioned it. “#BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup.”

