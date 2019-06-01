Demi's Struggles
Demi Lovato Praises Christina Aguilera for 'Flawless' Opening Night of Vegas Residency

(L-R) Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato packed on the praise after attending the very first performance of Christina Aguilera's new Planet Hollywood residency, The Xperience

By
Maria Pasquini
June 01, 2019 03:00 PM

Christina Aguilera kicked off her new Planet Hollywood residency, The Xperience, on Friday with a little support from her friend Demi Lovato.

Documenting the entire show on her Instagram Stories, Lovato, 26, went on to praise the 38-year-old’s opening night show as being absolutely “perfect.”

“The f— queen herself,” she captioned a couple of photos of the pair cuddling up backstage following the big show.

“A PERFECT, perfect show.. Couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible,” Lovato continued. “I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty. I’m so so happy I got to hug you @xtina.”

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato/Instagram
Lovato went on to reveal that although she has a close relationship with Aguilera, and even released a song with the pop diva in 2018, the performance was extra special for her.

“Haven’t seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can’t believe how much life has changed since then. Honored to call you a friend,” she wrote. “Keep it up queen.”

Wrapping up her tribute, Lovato went on to encourage “EVERYONE” reading it to do themselves a favor and see Aguilera in concert.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Cheers on Demi Lovato After Rehab: ‘I’ve Missed You So Very Much’

Lovato’s enjoyment was also on display in videos taken during the concert, which showed the star dancing with her friends and singing along to some of Aguilera’s most iconic songs — including their 2018 collaboration “Fall In Line.”

Of course, the admiration between the stars isn’t one-sided!

Last December, shortly before Lovato celebrated six months sobriety following her overdose last July, Aguilera let Lovato know that the pair would be friends for life.

Commenting on a photo of Lovato looking happy and healthy following an intense martial arts session, Aguilera wrote that she had missed her pal “so very much.”  

Aguilera added, “And we keep on tickin – till the end of time- I looooove youuuu.”

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Reveals the Advice She’d Give Her Younger Self 20 Years After Her Debut Album

Opening up about the moment when they first met, Lovato previously told PEOPLE that she had been happily surprised to find out just how much her favorite ex-Mouseketeer was looking forward to their collaboration.

“I think the memory that I’ll always have of first meeting Christina is when I walked up to her, she screamed,” Lovato explained. “And I was like, ‘I’m the one that should be screaming. It’s you.‘ And she was like, ‘I’m so excited to meet you!’ Just, like, over the top in the most innocent, purest way possible.”

“Being able to work with her was literally a dream come true,” Lovato said. “She’s the sweetest woman — just so gracious. She was so excited when I showed up to the shoot. It was great.”

