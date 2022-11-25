Demi Lovato Celebrates Thanksgiving with Boyfriend Jutes: 'Grateful for This Guy'

"Demi is happy and fulfilled right now," an insider told PEOPLE of the singer's relationship

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 12:26 PM
demi lovato thanksgiving 2022 instagram stories
Jutes and Demi Lovato. Photo: demi lovato/instagram

Demi Lovato and Jutes celebrated their first holiday as a couple on Thursday.

Lovato, 30, told her social media followers how "grateful" she was to spend Thanksgiving with her new beau, singer Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes).

Jutes was the subject of most of Lovato's Instagram stories on Thursday. First, the singers posed for a sweet mirror selfie in the bathroom. Lovato shared another selfie shortly after with the words "Grateful for this guy @jutesmusic," written over it.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" data-inlink="true">demi lovato</a> thanksgiving 2022 instagram stories
Jutes and Demi Lovato. demi lovato/instagram

The new couple enjoyed some time outside on Thanksgiving, as Lovato shared a photo of her new man and her dog in the car. "My boys," the singer wrote.

Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has been coy about sharing her dating life on Instagram. On Nov. 22, the singer first referred to Jutes as her boyfriend on the app.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" data-inlink="true">demi lovato</a> thanksgiving 2022 instagram stories
Jutes and Lovato's dog. Demi Lovato Instagram Story

In August, PEOPLE revealed that Lovato was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with the musician. Since then, things have been heating up between the pair.

According to a source close to the couple, their shared experiences in the music industry, as well as their shared sobriety journey, have brought them closer.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," an insider told PEOPLE. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Jutes celebrated 100 days sober this summer, sharing he's "never felt better mentally and emotionally." Lovato has been open about her sobriety journey, too, following her near-fatal 2018 overdose.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," the insider added. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" data-inlink="true">demi lovato</a> thanksgiving 2022 instagram stories
Demi Lovato. demi lovato/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lovato, who turned 30 this year, recently opened up about wanting a family one day during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"It feels like a door that's opening to a whole new chapter of my life," she said. "Through that door I see things like taking time off for myself to work on my spirituality, to travel to places that I want to go to that I've never been. Then, once I do that, take time off to start a family, to raise children. Things that bring me joy outside of this industry because this industry is all that I've known since I was a child."

Related Articles
Demi Lovato Shows Off ‘Hot’ Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere
Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from 'The Walking Dead' Finale Premiere
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes 'Have a Lot in Common,' Says Source: 'Demi Feels Happy and Fulfilled'
demi lovato
Demi Lovato 'Didn't Think' She'd Reach Age 30 — But Now Looks Forward to Having 'a Family One Day'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1667 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, June 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Demi Lovato Thanks Fans Who Helped Her Sing at Concert amid Illness: 'Love You More Than You Know'
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Finally 30! Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Jutes are seen holding hands as the couple exits Giorgio Baldi after celebrating her birthday in Santa Monica. Pictured: Demi Lovato, Jutes BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Demi Lovato Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jutes After the Pair Went Public in N.Y.C.
Demi Lovato and Jutes stop by Lavo in NYC
Demi Lovato Goes Public with New Boyfriend Jutes in N.Y.C. Ahead of Album Release
Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, August 18, 2022 THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Demi Lovato Postpones Illinois Concert After Waking Up with 'Absolutely No Voice': 'I'm So Sorry'
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Recalls Starting to Use Opiates at 13 After a Car Accident: 'Looking for an Escape'
Demi Lovato - Zane Lowe interview CR: Apple Music
Demi Lovato on Channeling 'Anger' and 'Sexuality' into New Album After 'Rough Time' Last Year
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's Song '29' Seems to Call Out Age Gap with Ex Wilmer Valderrama: 'Had Me In Your Grip'
Demi Lovato Camp Rock; Demi Lovato attends the KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner
Demi Lovato Shares the Advice She'd Give to Young Disney Stars Today: 'Take It Easy'
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Regrets Documenting Sobriety Journey in Multiple Films: 'I Wish I Would Have Waited'
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Says They 'Rarely Think About Substances' Anymore: 'I'm in Such Acceptance of My Life'
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Is in a 'Happy and Healthy Relationship' with New Musician Boyfriend: Source
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Explains Why She Started Using She/Her Pronouns Again in Addition to They/Them