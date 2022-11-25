Demi Lovato Celebrates Thanksgiving with Boyfriend Jutes: 'Grateful for This Guy'

Demi Lovato and Jutes celebrated their first holiday as a couple on Thursday.

Lovato, 30, told her social media followers how "grateful" she was to spend Thanksgiving with her new beau, singer Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes).

Jutes was the subject of most of Lovato's Instagram stories on Thursday. First, the singers posed for a sweet mirror selfie in the bathroom. Lovato shared another selfie shortly after with the words "Grateful for this guy @jutesmusic," written over it.

The new couple enjoyed some time outside on Thanksgiving, as Lovato shared a photo of her new man and her dog in the car. "My boys," the singer wrote.

Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has been coy about sharing her dating life on Instagram. On Nov. 22, the singer first referred to Jutes as her boyfriend on the app.

Jutes and Lovato's dog. Demi Lovato Instagram Story

In August, PEOPLE revealed that Lovato was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with the musician. Since then, things have been heating up between the pair.

According to a source close to the couple, their shared experiences in the music industry, as well as their shared sobriety journey, have brought them closer.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," an insider told PEOPLE. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Jutes celebrated 100 days sober this summer, sharing he's "never felt better mentally and emotionally." Lovato has been open about her sobriety journey, too, following her near-fatal 2018 overdose.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," the insider added. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

Lovato, who turned 30 this year, recently opened up about wanting a family one day during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"It feels like a door that's opening to a whole new chapter of my life," she said. "Through that door I see things like taking time off for myself to work on my spirituality, to travel to places that I want to go to that I've never been. Then, once I do that, take time off to start a family, to raise children. Things that bring me joy outside of this industry because this industry is all that I've known since I was a child."