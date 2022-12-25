Demi Lovato Shares Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Jutes at Disneyland on Christmas Eve: 'Love U So Much'

Demi Lovato and musician Jutes took their relationship public in August after working on her album Holy Fvck together

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.



Published on December 25, 2022

It's a happy holiday season for Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes.

The "Skin of My Teeth" singer, 30, and her musician beau (real name Jordan Lutes) celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday, when Lovato shared a set of sweet photos on Instagram of the pair at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Dressed in all-black ensembles, Lovato and Jutes were photographed kissing each other in front of the theme park's Sleeping Beauty castle in one shot, before smiling and posing close to one another in a follow-up image.

"Merry Xmas everyone," Lovato captioned the series, adding a single black heart emoji. In the comments section, Jutes responded to his love, writing, "Love u so much baby 😘😘😘."

A source close to the couple confirmed their romance to PEOPLE in August, saying that the singer was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with Jutes. The new romance came around the same time Lovato released her eighth studio album Holy Fvck, which also marked her first collaboration with Jutes.

The Canadian indie rocker co-wrote several tracks on the album, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels." The source said that the pair have "a lot in common," including the fact that they are both on journeys of sobriety; Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 drug overdose.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the insider told PEOPLE. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Lovato and Jutes previously spent Thanksgiving together, with the star — who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns — telling her Instagram followers she was "grateful" for her new boyfriend.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato" data-inlink="true">demi lovato</a> thanksgiving 2022 instagram stories
Jutes and Demi Lovato. demi lovato/instagram

Lovato celebrated her 30th birthday in August, and opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about what they hope their next decade might look like.

"It feels like a door that's opening to a whole new chapter of my life," Lovato said. "Through that door I see things like taking time off for myself to work on my spirituality, to travel to places that I want to go to that I've never been. Then, once I do that, take time off to start a family, to raise children. Things that bring me joy outside of this industry because this industry is all that I've known since I was a child."

