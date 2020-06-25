Demi Lovato Celebrates Boyfriend Max Ehrich's 29th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You'

"I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before," Demi Lovato wrote in a note to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has a lot of love for Max Ehrich!

On Wednesday, the "Anyone" singer, 27, penned a sweet tribute to her boyfriend in honor of his birthday, calling the 29-year-old "a positive lil beam of light in my life" in the note.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of Ehrich, Lovato wrote, "BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝."

"We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F— if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!" she continued. "I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man."

"Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby," the pop star added. "I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man... 🤣."

Ehrich responded Lovato's message in the comments, writing back, "I love you infinitely baby ❤️😌."

He also posted pictures of him kissing Lovato on his Instagram account to show his appreciation, captioning the shots, "blessed birthday 🎂 thanks for all the love."

PEOPLE confirmed in March that Lovato began dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows like The Young and the Restless. The pair then publicly verified their relationship by sharing a kiss in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's song "Stuck with U."

Since then, the two haven't been shy about talking about each other on social media.

Last month, Lovato shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her new beau kissing her on the cheek as the two sat outside in the sun together.

In the caption, "I Love Me" songstress expressed how comfortable she is with Ehrich, sharing that she now spends her days "in a bathing suit with no makeup," adding that her boyfriend is "someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all."

"I love you @maxehrich ❤️," she added.

Earlier in June, the couple embarked on a romantic weekend trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Lovato posted a slideshow featuring an array of PDA-filled snaps from the trip on her Instagram, writing in the caption: "Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️.."

"I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️," she added.