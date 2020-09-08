Demi Lovato and Fiancé Max Ehrich Celebrate 6 Months Together: 'Cheers to Forever'

"Thank you for making my life so much better," wrote Demi Lovato, who got engaged to Max Ehrich on July 22

Love is in the air for Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich!

On Monday, the "I Love Me" singer, 28, marked her six-month anniversary with Ehrich, 29, whom she became engaged to on Wednesday, July 22, during a romantic beachside proposal in Malibu.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lovato celebrated with a sweet message on her Instagram Story, written over a clip of Ehrich on his knees playing with their two pet dogs in the grass.

"Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich 💖💖💖 I love you baby 💞💞💞," she wrote, underscoring the footage with the song "Crash Into Me" by Dave Matthews Band.

Re-sharing the clip on his own Instagram Story, Ehrich wrote back: "Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. ❤️ Cheers to forever 💍."

He also posted a selfie of the couple cozying up on a dinner date, teasing a new song of his. "Idk bout yall but I CANT WAIT for this song to come out," wrote Ehrich, with Lovato posting it, adding, "I LOVE YOU HONEY 🍯."

Image zoom Demi Lovato/instagram

Image zoom Demi Lovato/instagram

Image zoom Demi Lovato/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Shortly after the singer and the former Young and the Restless star got engaged four months after PEOPLE confirmed they were dating, a source called Ehrich "a great guy" and "a good influence" on Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

"He is very health conscious and doesn't enjoy partying — he's never seemed interested in the Hollywood club scene," the source added at the time. "He takes work very seriously and he is very focused."

When she announced the engagement on Instagram, Lovato opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage," she wrote. "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍."

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Enjoys Romantic Malibu Date Night with Fiancé Max Ehrich Following Engagement

On her 28th birthday last month, Lovato was sweetly honored by Ehrich with a heartfelt message on Instagram, sharing several photos of the two of them smiling together.

"words fall short baby," Ehrich began. "you light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé. i keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato 💘🎂🥳."