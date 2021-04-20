Demi Lovato Celebrates 4/20 in L.A. After Controversial Choice to Smoke Weed and Drink ‘in Moderation’

Demi Lovato has described her sobriety state as being "California sober," meaning she abstains from all drugs except marijuana and alcohol

Demi Lovato is getting in on the 4/20 celebrations.

On Tuesday, the "Dancing with the Devil" songstress, 28, rang in the marijuana-themed holiday in a snapshot shared to her Instagram Story that featured the star smoking a bowl while sitting comfortably on a hammock in front of a scenic ocean view.

"Happy 420," she wrote on the photo.

Lovato accompanied her post with her song, "California Sober" — a term she's used to describe her current sobriety state, meaning she abstains from all drugs with the exception of marijuana and alcohol. The singer's own definition of sobriety has been seen as controversial as it reflects the idea of not being fully sober from certain substances.

In a second photo on her Instagram Story, Lovato held up her bowl while capturing the grassy landscape and light blue ocean and sky in the background.

Lovato has recently opened up about her complicated relationship with both drugs and alcohol in her YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which explores the lead-up and aftermath of her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

In the doc, the "Anyone" singer revealed that she isn't sober and that she drinks and smokes marijuana in moderation, highlighting that "it isn't for everyone."

"I've learned that shutting a door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say 'I'm never gonna do this again,'" the star said. "Telling myself I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana is setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker. I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe."

Not all of Lovato's friends and mentors agree with her decision, and many expressed their concern in her documentary.

"Moderation doesn't work. Sorry. If you drink you're going to drink more. If you take a pill, you're going to take another one," Elton John says in the episode. "You either do it or you don't."

"Demi knows the whole moderation thing isn't something I totally agree with," her manager Scooter Braun says. "What I've learned with the whole addiction thing is if I push her to do what I want, I push her away. I can't control her. What I can do is be a friend and hope that she's right."

Last month, Lovato further elaborated on her current method of sobriety in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

"I think the term I best identify with is 'California sober,' " she explained. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them. Because it might not."