Demi Lovato Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jutes After the Pair Went Public in N.Y.C.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed the "Confident" singer has been quietly dating someone new 

By
Published on August 21, 2022 01:10 PM
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Finally 30! Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Jutes are seen holding hands as the couple exits Giorgio Baldi after celebrating her birthday in Santa Monica. Pictured: Demi Lovato, Jutes BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

Demi Lovato is celebrating her 30th birthday with her new beau!

On Saturday, the singer — who's currently promoting her upcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck — was seen walking hand in hand with her boyfriend Jutes while leaving Giorgio Baldi — a restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

For the outing to commemorate her milestone, Lovato wore a red dress underneath a black leather jacket. She completed the sultry look with a pair of fishnet stockings and black boots.

Meanwhile, Jutes, a musician, kept it casual for the night, sporting a sleeveless jumper, a bucket hat, and a pair of black pants.

In honor of the special day, Jutes also penned a sweet tribute to the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer via his Instagram, sharing a carousel of images and videos featuring the pair.

Calling her a "30-year-old minx," Jutes added in the lengthy caption, "I'm the luckiest schmuck in the world [because] I get to call u mine."

"Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession [because your] smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)," he continued. "I'm so proud of [you] for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming [your] healthiest happiest sweetest self."

"And that's all [you] baby….," he wrote in part. "I'm just here to support [you] and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. [You're] more than [your] music, more than [your] voice, more than a beautiful face. [You're] everything. I love u 😘🫠🐞🥳😍."

Reposting the post on her story, they echoed the same sentiment, writing in the caption, "I love YOU Thank you, baby."

The duo's latest sighting came after the new lovebirds were photographed holding hands on Tuesday in New York City as they went public for the first time.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that Lovato had been quietly dating someone new.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," said the source. "He's a super great guy."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jutes at Giorgio Baldi. https://www.instagram.com/ddlovato/.
Demi Lovato/Instagram

On Friday, they released a new album, Holy Fvck, which features the singles "Skin of My Teeth," "Substance," and "29," a track that seemingly calls out the 12-year age gap between them and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the star opened up about how she is looking forward to a slower pace in the next decade and focusing on her personal life.

"It feels like a door that's opening to a whole new chapter of my life," she said. "Through that door I see things like taking time off for myself to work on my spirituality, to travel to places that I want to go to that I've never been. Then, once I do that, take time off to start a family, to raise children. Things that bring me joy outside of this industry because this industry is all that I've known since I was a child."

