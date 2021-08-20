Demi Lovato Celebrates 29th Birthday by Releasing 'Melon Cake' Music Video

The singer rang in their 29th birthday with a music video announcement on Instagram Friday

It's 29 trips around the sun for Demi Lovato — and they're saying goodbye to "Melon Cakes."

On Friday, Demi Lovato turned 29 — and to mark the occasion, the singer released the music video to "Melon Cake" from their seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lovato posted a snippet of the video on Instagram in honor of their birthday and captioned it "No more melon cakes on birthdays 🍉🎂 29, I'm here today and I'm happy you are too. MY VIDEO FOR #MELONCAKE IS OUT NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON @facebook ✨💖."

This year will be Lovato's second birthday eating an actual birthday cake — and the singer says it was a "big step" for them so they "wanted to celebrate it."

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato | Credit: facebook

The music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, begins with Lovato taking a young girl to a bakery where she buys her a birthday cake.

The video then transitions to Lovato in a black jumpsuit, jacket and cowboy hat singing along to their liberating lyrics — brought to life by rainbow-colored visuals and eccentric background dancers.

About an hour before their announcement post, the singer shared a video on their Instagram story of them getting their hair and makeup done and captioned the video "dropping something special on Facebook today."

And of course, from their loving fans.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says 'Dissolvement' of Their Engagement to Max Ehrich Helped Them Find Their True Self

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter spoke to The 19th about the role the pandemic played in their coming out journey — and shared that in hindsight, the "dissolvement" of their relationship with Max Ehrich helped them find their true self.

"I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted," they said. "And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."