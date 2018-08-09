Demi Lovato Cancels Tour Dates in Mexico and South America Following Overdose: Report

Demi Lovato won’t be embarking on the rest of her tour as she continues her recovery process.

Although the 25-year-old singer was scheduled to perform in Mexico in September in addition to visiting six cities in South America in November, she has canceled the remaining shows of her Tell Me You Love Me tour, according to a statement released by her promoters and obtained by TMZ.

In a statement, Live Nation and Lotus Productions wrote that they “Wish Demi Lovato the best now and in the future and we hope to see her soon in South America,” the outlet reported, adding that refunds will be issued for all ticket holders.

The news comes five days after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Lovato was released from Cedars-Sinai to seek in-patient treatment following an overdose on July 24.

“Demi left the hospital over the weekend. She will get continued care at an in-patient rehab facility,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday.

“At the hospital, she was surrounded by family and friends that support her sobriety. They all want Demi to be the best she can,” the insider added. “She has a long journey ahead, but with all the love, her journey could absolutely be a positive one.”

Lovato was rushed to the hospital on July 24 following the incident at her Hollywood Hills home. Her publicist released a statement that evening confirming that Lovato was “awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

On Sunday, the singer made her first statement following her overdose and hospitalization, as she shared that she would “need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.”

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she wrote, before thanking all of her fans for standing by her side. “Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she added.

In one last note for her fans, the singer vowed that she would “keep fighting.”

Lovato has long battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating.

The Disney Channel alum entered treatment in 2010, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. Lovato relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

But even after treatment, insiders say she still struggled with her private pain. “Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons,” a Lovato source previously told PEOPLE. “She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”

In March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but three months later, in June, she released a new song, “Sober,” in which she sang about having relapsed.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.