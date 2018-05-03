Demi Lovato Reveals She Broke Her Foot While on Vacation

Ouch!

Demi Lovato revealed that she broke her foot while on vacation in Indonesia.

“Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, wrote on Twitter Thursday alongside a raised-hand emoji.

Earlier Thursday, Lovato shared with her fans that she had recently gotten home from her trip, tweeting: “Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help.”

The pop star’s injury comes as Lovato is on hiatus from her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

The North American leg of the tour wrapped April 2, and Lovato is slated to hit the road again in Europe on May 24 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It’s unknown if Lovato’s fractured foot will impact her tour schedule; a rep for the singer had no comment.

Lovato released her smash sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, in October. On Thursday, just hours before Lovato revealed her foot injury, Christina Aguilera confirmed Lovato will appear on her upcoming album, Liberation, on an empowering new duet, “Fall in Line.”

“Honored to be a part of such an amazing project #Liberation #FallInLine@xtina!!!” Lovato wrote of the collaboration on Instagram Thursday. “Will always be a huge fan.. thank you again!!!! #dreamsdocometrue“