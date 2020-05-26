Demi Lovato is spending her days with her boyfriend "in a bathing suit with no makeup," she told fans

Demi Lovato Says Boyfriend Max Ehrich ‘Accepts and Loves Me for Who I Am’ as She Shares New Photo

Demi Lovato isn't afraid to be her truest self around boyfriend Max Ehrich.

On Monday, the "I Love Me" singer shared a sweet photo of her new beau kissing her on the cheek as the two sat outside in the sun together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture posted to Lovato's Instagram Story, Ehrich gives his girlfriend a smooch while she looks into the camera through a pair of red sunglasses.

In the caption, Lovato, 27, expressed how comfortable she is with Ehrich, sharing that she now spends her days "in a bathing suit with no makeup."

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

The singer also wrote that Ehrich is "someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all."

"I love you @maxehrich ❤️," she added.

In March, PEOPLE confirmed that the singer began dating Ehrich, an actor known for work on shows like The Young and the Restless. The pair then publicly verified their relationship by sharing a kiss in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's song "Stuck with U."

Last week, the "Cool for the Summer" singer shared a series of steamy photos kissing Ehrich on her Instagram Story. Lovato decorated the mirror shots of the pair locking lips while at home with colorful heart emojis.

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

Image zoom Max Ehrich/Instagram

For one snapshot, in which the two smile as they embrace each other, Lovato wrote, "U R Magic." Re-posting another pic — in which they bring their dogs into the fold for a family photo op — on his own Instagram Story, Ehrich, 28, wrote, "full heart 😌❤️."

Lovato recently uncovered a prophetic tweet from Ehrich's Twitter feed, in which — back in 2011 — the actor declared that she would be his ultimate Christmas gift.

"All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant...." he tweeted at the time.