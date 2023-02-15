Demi Lovato Says Boyfriend Jutes Is Her 'Twin Flame' in Romantic Valentine's Day Post

The "29" singer posted a loving tribute to boyfriend Jutes after going public with their relationship in August 2022

Published on February 15, 2023
demi lovato and jutes
Jutes and Demi Lovato. Photo: Demi Lovato/instagram

Demi Lovato rang in Valentine's Day with a loving post for her "twin flame."

The Grammy-nominated singer posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram Tuesday to show their love for their boyfriend, Jutes. She included sweet photos of the two kissing and on dates, as well as videos of them dancing together or being silly.

"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true," Lovato, 30, wrote in the caption. "I'm so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can't even begin to explain."

She continued, "my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰"

Jutes responded, writing in Lovato's comments: "who let all these butterfly in here!?!? so grateful that i found u again 🥰😘 love u so much."

He had previously shared his own post, captioning it, "Verified to my best friend twin flame soulmate sugar pie sweet pea honeybun ladybug dream girl… u make me so happy. ur the sweetest hottest funniest weirdest most talented human on earth and i'm very lucky u choose to spend ur time w me. happy first vday together baby. love u forever 🖤🐞"

Joking back to her boyfriend, Lovato wrote, "You took all the names!!! So to MY best friend twin flame soulmate sugar pie sweet pea honeybun babybel dream man… YOU make [me] so incredibly happy and fulfilled.. I can't imagine life without you.. I'm so grateful for you baby.. happy first Valentine's Day!!!! Here's so so many more 🐞🖤🖤🖤"

The couple went public in August 2022, when a source at the time told PEOPLE, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."

Lovato debuted their relationship on Instagram in November with a post showing off their matching Zombie bride and groom costumes, while Jutes — whose full name is Jordan Lutes — went "Instagram official" earlier in August, celebrating Lovato's 30th birthday.

"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," Jutes captioned the gallery of loving images.

"Making u laugh has become my new obsession bc ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)," he continued. "I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jutes (L) and Demi Lovato attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallmanat at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Jutes and Demi Lovato. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Shortly after his post, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were doing well, and that the relationship has been healing for Lovato. "Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," the insider said. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

The couple recently celebrated the holidays together and made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in February.

