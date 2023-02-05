Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are rocking the red carpet!

The "29" singer and their partner (whose full name is Jordan Lutes) became red carpet official when they stepped out together at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) donned a black and white gown and paired the look with a bold red lip and a slicked-back hairstyle featuring short waves, while Jutes sported a black suit and tie.

According to JustJared, the two lovebirds shared a kiss on the carpet.

Lovato first went public with the musician in August 2022 when they were photographed in New York leaving LAVO restaurant.

At the time, a source previously confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that Lovato had been quietly dating someone new.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," said the source. "He's a super great guy."

In August, a second source told PEOPLE: "Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now. Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."