Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party

The couple first went public with their romance in August

By
Published on February 5, 2023 06:40 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are rocking the red carpet!

The "29" singer and their partner (whose full name is Jordan Lutes) became red carpet official when they stepped out together at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) donned a black and white gown and paired the look with a bold red lip and a slicked-back hairstyle featuring short waves, while Jutes sported a black suit and tie.

According to JustJared, the two lovebirds shared a kiss on the carpet.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato is in a 'Happy and Healthy Relationship' with New Musician Boyfriend: Source

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lovato first went public with the musician in August 2022 when they were photographed in New York leaving LAVO restaurant.

At the time, a source previously confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that Lovato had been quietly dating someone new.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," said the source. "He's a super great guy."

In August, a second source told PEOPLE: "Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now. Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

Related Articles
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Talks 'I'm Good' Success, Teases New '70s-Style Music at 2023 Grammys
65th Annual Grammys 2023 - Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright TOUT
Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright
grammys 2023
Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat Does Dominatrix Dressing in a Vinyl Versace Gown on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Viola Davis Earns EGOT with Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook Narration: 'I Just EGOT!'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone attend Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrating Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" with a star-studded party hosted by Usher and held in partnership with Meta and ORBIT Gum. Guests enjoyed plant-based bites from Tattooed Chef and toasts of PATRÓN EL ALTO at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Interscope)
Charlie Puth and Partner Brooke Sansone Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Bash
Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rita Ora is seen on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rita Ora is seen on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rita Ora Goes Nearly Nude in Sheer Backless Dress for Her Pre-Grammy Party in L.A.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ben Simmons, wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Eiza González attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)
Eiza Gonzalez and NBA Star Ben Simmons Have Been Dating 'for a Few Weeks,' Source Says
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Cher and Alexander Edwards arrive for a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Cher, Alexander Edwards BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kevin Costner (L) and Clive Davis attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Not in a Rush' to Date Again After Matthew Lawrence Divorce
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn4zNRUOzRP/?hl=en. Miranda Lambert/Instagram
Miranda Lambert on Posting Husband's Abs Online: 'If You Look Like That, You Got to Share Your Gift'
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Taylor Dome Says She's an 'OG' Taylor Swift Fan, Has Photo with Singer from When She Was 9
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: John Legend performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
All the Stars at the 2023 Grammys Pre-Parties in L.A.