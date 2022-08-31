Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes 'Have a Lot in Common,' Says Source: 'Demi Feels Happy and Fulfilled'

Demi Lovato and new boyfriend Jutes are going strong!

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that things are heating up for the "Skin of My Teeth" singer, 30, and her musician beau (real name Jordan Lutes), whose relationship PEOPLE confirmed in early August.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," the insider says. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, recently celebrated the release of her eighth studio album Holy Fvck, which also marked her first collaboration with Jutes.

The Canadian indie rocker co-wrote several tracks on the album, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels." The source says that the pair have "a lot in common," including the fact that they are both on journeys of sobriety; Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 drug overdose.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the source says. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Jutes' support of his rocker girlfriend has been evident on social media, where he often praises her vocal prowess and performances.

When she sang "Substance" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, he shared a clip to Instagram, writing: " sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. U killed it rockstar."

Then, on her 30th birthday on Aug. 20, he wrote a lengthy post celebrating the occasion, which proudly declared himself "the luckiest schmuck in the world."

"ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)," he wrote. "i'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that's all u baby… i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."

Lovato, in return, commented that he was "the best boyfriend in the world."

"i'm just so grateful I get to call you mine because i've never laughed like this in my life, I've never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you," the star wrote.