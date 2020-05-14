Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi and Jessie Reyez to Release Virtual Concerts

Want to see your favorite artists in concert? Now you can, through virtual reality

Missing going to shows and seeing your favorite artists live? During the pandemic, some are turning to virtual reality to deliver concerts and other exclusive content filmed in 360 to their fans.

On May 11, CEEK (pronounced Seek) virtual reality announced it would be releasing virtual concerts and exclusive interviews with artists like Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi and Jessie Reyez. Though fans can also watch the exclusive content at ceek.com in 2D, for the best experience, they recommend you download the CEEK virtual reality app and use the headset to make you feel like you're actually in the front row of a show.

"To see fans engage in virtual experiences with their favorite artists in ways they've never been able to before is an exciting endeavor and something I wanted Island to be a part of," said Island Records President Darcus Beese in a statement, who teamed up with CEEK to produce the events.

Musicians filming videos in 360 so they can be viewed with VR headsets is starting to become commonplace in the industry — especially as the country continues to social distance, making live shows impossible. For her content, Lovato shares a behind-the-scenes look at her new music video "I Love Me," plus an interview where she explains her songwriting process and highlights from her career.

Image zoom Demi Lovato Tina Brown CGI World

Bon Jovi filmed an original interview, and performs two songs off their new album, Bon Jovi 2020, while Jessie Reyez performs a mini-concert, and gives an in-depth, personal interview.

Bruce Resnikoff, the President and CEO of UMe said in a statement, "The VR experience has evolved from when we first started with CEEK several years ago. As the technology and accessibility advances, we are able to expand the experiences with more artists."