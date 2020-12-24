Demi Lovato Bids 'Good Riddance' to the 'Toxic Energy' of 2020 With Evil Eye-Themed Manicure

Demi Lovato is ready to leave 2020, well, in 2020.

On Christmas Eve, the "I Love Me" singer, 28, shared a look at her manicure, featuring the evil eye — and all of the "toxic" things she wants to leave behind.

With messages scattered on her Instagram Story, the singer revealed all the things she wants to let go of before the end of the year.

"Goodbyeeeeee toxic energy," she wrote. "Don't let the door hit ya on the way out."

"Bad vibes can't catch meeee," she added. "thanks for the lessons now biiiieeeeeee."

Image zoom Demi Lovato's nails | Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

The singer — who ended her engagement to Max Ehrich in September — also added, "GOOD RIDDANCE TO THE ENERGY VULTURES."

Lovato has had a 2020 filled with ups and downs. She started the year performing for the first time since her drug overdose at the 2020 Grammy Awards, a comeback of sorts after she took a leave from the spotlight.

During quarantine, she started dating — and later got engaged to — Ehrich in July. She called off the engagement in September.

"The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself," Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month.