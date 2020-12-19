Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich split in September, two months after he proposed in Malibu on July 22

Demi Lovato Shares 'Best Part About Being Single' 2 Months After Calling Off Engagement to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato shared an empowering post that is a reminder for all.

On Saturday, the "Confident" singer, 28, posted a brief message on her Instagram Story, reflecting on how she doesn't have to be in a relationship to be happy.

"The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself," Lovato wrote.

In September, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Lovato and Max Ehrich called off their engagement two months after he proposed in Malibu, California, on July 22.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source of the pair, who began dating in March, said at the time. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Also in September, Lovato told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she had "done a lot of growing this year."

"When I realized that perfection is unachievable, no matter who you are, you could literally be the most perfect-looking person on the planet, but there will still be something scientifically imperfect with you," she said. "I had to learn that the hard way."

Then in November, Lovato poked fun at her eventful year when she hosted the People's Choice Awards.

"I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," she said as she reflected on some of her biggest moments from the start of the year. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged."