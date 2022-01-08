"Demi is committed to their well-being," a source close to Demi Lovato tells PEOPLE, adding that the singer plans to do regular check-ins after their 2018 near-fatal drug overdose

Demi Lovato Back Home After Seeking Treatment: They Are 'Committed to Their Well-Being,' Says Source

Demi Lovato quietly completed another rehab program last year.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Grammy Award nominee, 29, has since returned home from the treatment facility and has been maintaining their sobriety and mental health following their 2018 near-fatal drug overdose.

"Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first," the insider says.

A rep for Lovato hasn't commented following PEOPLE's request.

They went to rehab for the first time in late 2010 before living in a sober-living facility in 2012. The Disney Channel alum entered another in-patient program after their 2018 overdose.

Demi Lovato Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

The Tell Me You Love Me artist, who said they have "brain damage" after suffering three strokes and a heart attack in the wake of their overdose, told PEOPLE last year that they "wouldn't change a thing" and they're "so proud of the person I am today."