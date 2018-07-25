Demi Lovato Is 'Awake and with Her Family' Following Apparent Overdose, Says Rep

Demi Lovato is “awake and talking” after being hospitalized following an apparent overdose, a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The “Sober” singer, 25, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital from her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday, multiple sources previously confirmed. A Lovato insider previously said the star was in “stable” condition.

The star’s publicist also released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato is recovering. “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

According to E! News, Lovato’s mom Dianna De La Garza and her 16-year-old sister Madison De La Garza were seen at the hospital in the afternoon.

A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department previously told PEOPLE they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital,” while the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed both departments “responded to a medical emergency” in the area of her Hollywood Hills home.

Audio of the emergency call obtained by TMZ revealed the pop star was unconscious upon their arrival and revived with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. While TMZ reported the overdose was heroin related, the Lovato insider claimed to PEOPLE that it was not.

According to The Blast, Lovato and other people at her home were “uncooperative” with police and would not tell responders what drugs she took when questioned about her overdose. LAPD officers collected an “item of evidence” related to illegal drugs that is not typically associated with heroin, the outlet reports.

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

But even after treatment, insiders say she still struggled with her private pain. “Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons,” a Lovato source told PEOPLE. “She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for awhile, but not completely sober for six years.”

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober,” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

At the end of the track, Lovato sings: “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”