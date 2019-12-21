Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson Split After Months of Dating: 'She's Concentrating on Herself'

Demi Lovato is single.

The singer, 27, and her boyfriend Austin Wilson split after months of dating, PEOPLE confirms.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source says. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

The pair first made their relationship public in November when she shared a romantic photo of herself with the 25-year-old shirtless model, who gave her a kiss on the cheek. (The photo of the pair has been since deleted from her Instagram account.)

Wilson has also since deleted a photo of the pair from his Instagram page. The now-deleted photo previously showed him giving Lovato a hug from behind. “My Love🥰,” he wrote in the caption.

“Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will and Grace.”

Days after making their romance official on Instagram, Lovato and Wilson had their first public outing as a couple during a hike in Los Angeles.

And most recently on Dec. 14, the pair went to Disneyland together.

Earlier this month, Lovato went dark on social media while teasing the release of her new music. Sharing only an all-black square on Instagram, the Grammy-nominated musician captioned the post, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Though no release date has been officially announced for a new song or album, this project will be the first solo project from Lovato since she left rehab in November 2018.

Her last single, “Sober,” came out in June of that year, about one month before Lovato overdosed at her home in Hollywood Hills.