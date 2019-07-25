Demi Lovato Celebrates Friend’s Birthday at ‘Cheerful’ Dinner 1 Year After Overdose

Image zoom Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Demi Lovato looked happy and healthy as she stepped out for a friend’s birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The outing — which came just a night before the one-year anniversary of the singer’s near-fatal overdose on July 24, 2018 — took place at Barton G. in West Hollywood, where Lovato and her friends dined on several of the restaurant’s signature dishes including their Holy Smokes Nitro Popcorn, Barton’s Seasonal Chopped Salad, Samurai Striped Bass and Great American Steak.

An onlooker tells PEOPLE that Lovato, 26, and the large group were “loud and cheerful” as they enjoyed dinner and celebrated the 22nd birthday of their friend.

The birthday girl, singer Chloe Star Nakhjavanpour who is also known by her stage name Etch, documented the events of the night on social media.

On Tuesday night, she posted a group photo of her and her friends (including Lovato dressed in a black crop top, black pants and a jean jacket) with the caption, “grateful for these.”

Nakhjavanpour also shared videos from the dinner to her Instagram Stories, including one which shows Lovato with her hand resting under her chin with the caption, “oh she posin’.”

Another video shows Lovato and the group singing “Happy Birthday” as a waiter brings over a huge cotton candy dessert shaped as Marie Antoinette’s hair.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Thirsts After The Bachelorette’s Mike as He’s Sent Home and Fans Totally Ship Them

Though Lovato has mostly remained silent on social media (aside from thirsting over Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson) since defending her new manager, Scooter Braun, amid his feud with Taylor Swift earlier this month, she previously teased in June that new music is on the way.

“You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it…” Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story of the new project, which will be her seventh studio album.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Says Her Upcoming Album Will ‘Finally’ Share Her ‘Side of the Story’

The last time Lovato spoke honestly in her songs was in June 2018 when she released a single called “Sober.” The song detailed how she broke her six-year sobriety and was released just weeks before Lovato’s overdose.

In the time since her overdose, a source close to Lovato previously told PEOPLE that she was “taking care of herself” — in particular by willingly seeking treatment, relying on her close friends, “working out and getting back in the studio to make music.”

Lovato — who has battled addiction, mental illness, and disordered eating for years — also showed off her new ink of the word “me” tattooed on the inside of her finger last month, which she explained will serve as her “forever reminder” to put “me first.”