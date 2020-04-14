Demi Lovato is opening up about her recovery, the song she will no longer perform and how she’s getting back into her acting career.

Lovato, who suffered a drug overdose in July 2018 after six years sober, told Harper’s Bazaar for their May cover story that she “appreciated the patience” and support the public gave her following the incident.

“I would hate for a detail to become the headline when I’ve worked so hard for my music,” she said in the profile. “But I will say that I’ve really appreciated the patience the public has given me over the past year and a half to figure my s— out, because I think the mistake I made when I was 18, when I went into treatment, was that I went back to work six months later.”

“But at the same time I’ve also sat back on the sidelines for two years. I’ve kept my mouth shut, while the tabloids have run wild,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 27, added. “And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.”

In July 2018, Lovato was rushed to a hospital from her Hollywood Hills home following a 911 call, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Audio of the call revealed the pop star was revived with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotics overdose.

Lovato said she was aware of the messages of support she received while in the hospital.

“It’s hard when you’re in a moment like that because you don’t feel worthy of it,” she said. “But looking back, I understand that I was just someone going through something, and people were really supportive and were there for me, and it meant everything.”

She has released two singles in 2020, “I Love Me” and “Anyone,” and has a full album on the way. Lovato performed “Anyone” at the Grammys in January, marking her first time singing in a live show since her overdose.

There is one song, however, that she said she will no longer be performing, though the star didn’t indicate which of her hits is now off-limits.

“There is one song I’ll probably never perform again, that was actually one of my hits, because of something that happened dur­ing my overdose,” says Lovato. “If you have a song called ‘Broken Leg,’ and you went and broke your leg, you’re not going to want to sing that song ever again, probably.”

In addition to her new music, Lovato is also getting back into her acting career and will star alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in the Netflix comedy Eurovision.

The former Disney Channel actress said her prior eating disorder was one of the main reasons she stopped acting.

“My eating disorder kept me from going back to acting for years,” Lovato, who also recently appeared on Will & Grace, said. “But I finally came to a place with my body where I thought, ‘Why am I going to let this stop me when it’s just my shell?’ I’ve stopped letting my weight control my life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.