"You have to live what feels authentic to you," Demi Lovato said

Demi Lovato on Taylor Swift's Political Activism: 'Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't'

Demi Lovato is not backing down from talking politics — and she's applauding Taylor Swift for doing the same.

"You're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying," Lovato, 28, said. "For years she got trashed because she wasn't taking a stance and wasn't standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat. Now she's become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too."

"It's just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you," the "Anyone" songstress added. "To me, that's using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong."

Last week, Swift, 30 announced she would be supporting Biden, 77, and his running mate Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, marking her first public endorsement of a presidential candidate.

Swift had stayed relatively quiet about politics until the 2018 Tennessee midterm elections, during which she endorsed two Democratic candidates. In recent months, she's been outspoken on social media about her disapproval of sitting President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely," she wrote on Twitter in August, before urging fans and followers to vote. “Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Like Swift, Lovato has been critical of Trump's administration, taking aim at the incumbent president in "Commander in Chief."

After releasing the political ballad on Wednesday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer responded to some comments from critics who expressed that those who don't share her political views "feel like they can't listen" to her music anymore.

"I literally don't care if this ruins my career. This isn't about that. My career isn't about that," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I'm putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I'll take integrity in my work over sales any day."