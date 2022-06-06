"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you," wrote Lovato in a press statement

Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'HOLY FVCK': 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music'

Demi Lovato Announces Eighth Album 'HOLY FVCK': 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music'

Demi Lovato Announces Eighth Album 'HOLY FVCK': 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music'

Demi Lovato's punk-rock era is finally here!

On Monday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker announced their eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, will be released Aug. 19 via Island Records, marking a return to the pop-punk and rock sounds present throughout their early work.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," said Lovato, 29, in a press statement about the album, which is available for pre-order in CD, vinyl, and cassette formats.

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," they explained of the forthcoming 16-track album, their first full-length body of work since 2021's Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

Demi Lovato

"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you," concluded Lovato's statement. "This record is for you."

Last month, Lovato announced a new single titled "Skin of My Teeth," which will be released alongside a music video on Friday — the day after its debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Produced by Warren "Oak" Felder and co-written by Lovato, Alex Nicefro, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, and Aaron Puckett (a.k.a. lil aaron), the former Camp Rock star has recently teased several lyrics from "Skin of My Teeth" on social media.

"I'm just trying to keep my head above water / I'm your son and I'm your daughter / I'm your mother, I'm your father / I'm just a product of the problem," they wrote on Twitter June 4 alongside several promotional photos and the single's pre-order link.

The "Stone Cold" singer previously offered fans a glimpse of what was to come on their Instagram Story, writing that they were "so proud" of their forthcoming new album.

"Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it," they wrote. "It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today."

They continued, "Yesterday I posted a song called 'Happy Ending' and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place, I'm so grateful I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place... I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life...my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again."

Demi Lovato

The star implied that the release would usher in a new era for them after they posted a photo with several friends dressed in black in January.

"A funeral for my pop music," Lovato captioned the photo, which featured them giving the camera two middle fingers.

They later told Rolling Stone that fans can expect to hear some "heaviness" in their new sound.