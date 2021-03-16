The upcoming album will be a companion piece to her upcoming four-part documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Demi Lovato Announces New Album Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over to Drop in April

Demi Lovato fans won't have to wait too much longer for the artist to drop her next album.

The singer, 28, revealed on Instagram Monday that her highly-anticipated album, Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, will be released in just a few weeks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The album, set to be released on April 2, is Lovato's first since Tell Me You Love Me in 2017.

Lovato announced the exciting news alongside psychedelic album art featuring the singer in a red dress with a glistening butterfly wing.

"Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over 🦋💖🌈 💿 #DWTDTAOSO Album out April 2!," Lovato captioned the visual.

The upcoming album will be a companion piece to her four-part documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which premieres on YouTube on March 23 and concludes on April 6.

Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over is executive produced by Lovato and her manager, Scooter Braun.

The singer first teased the long-awaited album with a performance of the emotional track "Anyone" at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The documentary and the album will see Lovato share the story of her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose for the first time and give fans a glimpse into her recovery.

Last month, as the trailer debuted for docuseries, the singer told PEOPLE during the Television Critics Association panel that she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her drug overdose.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," Lovato said at the time. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."

Image zoom Demi Lovato

"I'm so proud of the person I am today," she added. "And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

With her overdose and journey, the singer said she wanted to "set the record straight" about her life.