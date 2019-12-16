Demi Lovato and New Boyfriend Austin Wilson Enjoy Date Night at Disneyland

Sparks are flying for Demi Lovato and her new beau Austin Wilson!

On Saturday, the new couple enjoyed a Disneyland date night where the two were photographed hitting some of the park’s most famous rides.

While at the popular California theme-park, Lovato, 27, and Wilson, 25, were snapped mid-thrill on Space Mountain in an action shot taken by the rollercoaster’s camera. Lovato appeared to be laughing during the drop while Wilson kept his eyes closed.

The couple’s public date night comes a little over two months after the pair made their romance Instagram official. In November, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared an Instagram photo of herself with the model, who appeared shirtless while giving Lovato a sweet kiss on the cheek.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Holds Hands with New Boyfriend Austin Wilson While on a Hike in L.A.

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson on Space Mountain MEGA

“My ❤️…” Lovato captioned the PDA-filled pic.

Wilson also shared a photo of the pair to his own Instagram account at the same time, showing him giving his girlfriend a hug from behind. He captioned the cozy photo, “My Love🥰.”

Prior to the social media posts, PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s romance, with a source saying that the two are “enjoying spending time together.”

“Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,” the insider said in November. “They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will and Grace.”

Wilson works as a model in Los Angeles and celebrated his 25th birthday in May, according to his Instagram page.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Shares Cuddly Photo with New Boyfriend Austin Wilson as Model Calls Her ‘My Love’

After becoming Instagram official, the pair was spotted hiking together in L.A. — the first time the two were photographed together in public. While on the hike, Lovato and Wilson appeared to smile while holding hands, cuddling up to one another.

Prior to her romance with Wilson, Lovato was linked to Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, though the two never made their romance official on social media. The singer and the reality star struck up a relationship after Johnson appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. Johnson confirmed the two went on “more than one” date after flirting online.

Back in October, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the budding romance between Johnson and Lovato was “done.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Teases New Music: ‘Next Time You Hear from Me, I’ll Be Singing’

Earlier this month, Lovato went dark on social media while teasing the release of new music. Sharing only an all-black square on Instagram, the Grammy-nominated singer captioned the post, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Though no release date has been officially announced for a new song or album, this project will be the first solo offering from the star since she left rehab in November 2018. Her last single, “Sober” came out in June of that year, about one month before Lovato overdosed at her home in Hollywood Hills.