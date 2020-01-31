Demi Lovato Says She Almost Quit Music After Her Overdose: 'It Was a Scary Time in My Life'

Demi Lovato is opening up about the “scary time” in her life after her overdose, when she wasn’t sure if she’d ever return to music.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on the Radio Andy SiriusXM Radio Show on Thursday, Lovato talked about her new song “Anyone” and how much it meant to be able to perform it at the Grammy Awards last week.

“Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan,” Lovato said, referencing her overdose in July 2018.

The 27-year-old songstress said that “Anyone” “represented exactly what I was going through, the vulnerability.”

“I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, ‘I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano or that I’ve stood next to a piano and sang my heart out,” Lovato explained.

Image zoom Demi Lovato Sirius XM

RELATED: Tearful Demi Lovato Emotionally Debuts Song ‘Anyone,’ Written Before Overdose, at Grammys

“I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘you know, if I ever come back from this’ — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.'”

When Cohen asked her if that meant she consciously thought she may not return to her singing career, the “Confident” sing responded “absolutely.”

“I think as time goes on, I’ll be able to give more information or more details and things like that, but just in a general, it was a general thought,” Lovato said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure.”

Lovato received a standing ovation at the Grammy Awards, where she was so overcome with emotion that she had to start the song over.

“Anyone, please send me anyone/Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone,” Lovato, wearing a long white gown, sang. “I used to crave the world’s attention / I think I cried too many times / I just need some more affection / Anything to get me by.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato at the 2020 Grammy Awards Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says ‘Music Has Been a Huge Coping Mechanism’ for Her After Overdose: ‘It’s Very Therapeutic’

The musician talked about the song, which was written and recorded before her overdose, in an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily for Apple Music’s Beats 1 earlier this month.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she said. “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?'”

Image zoom Demi Lovato New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” Lovato said. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’”

Lovato arrived in Miami, Florida, on Thursday ahead of her upcoming performance at Super Bowl LIV, where she will sing the National Anthem.

“I’m here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!!” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “Let’s do this!! 🏈🏈🏈”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.