Demi Lovato Poses with Allie Marie Evans in Steamy Shoot by Actress' Boyfriend Tyler Shields

"I was very excited to see where the work would end up," the photographer tells PEOPLE of shooting Demi Lovato with his girlfriend, Allie Marie Evans

The singer, 28, posed with actress Allie Marie Evans for a series of black-and-white photos by the photographer, who tells PEOPLE that the shoot was a long time in the making.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"About 10 years ago I did my first shoot with Demi and those photos went everywhere and were viral before that was such the thing that it is today," Shields, 39, tells PEOPLE.

"So when they asked me to shoot again, I, of course, said yes," he says, "although this time was different. We had both grown a lot as artists and people, so I was very excited to see where the work would end up and the images that we would make."

Demi Lovato and Allie Marie Evans photographed by Tyler Shields. Demi Lovato, Allie Marie Evans shot by Tyler Shields | Credit: Tyler Shields

Shields explained that his girlfriend Evans, 25, met Lovato at their friend Charlotte Lawrence's birthday party, which is when "the shoot idea was game-planned."

"So of course, I wanted to shoot them together," he adds.

Demi Lovato and Allie Marie Evans photographed by Tyler Shields. Demi Lovato, Allie Marie Evans shot by Tyler Shields | Credit: Tyler Shields

The photos star the "Dancing with the Devil" singer wearing a lace bralette and an oversized blazer, while the Euphoria actress is pictured in a black teddy, tights and Christian Louboutin heels.

In one photo, Evans steps with one foot on Lovato's shoulder as the musician stares into the camera; in another, Lovato holds onto Evans' calf.

Demi Lovato and Allie Marie Evans photographed by Tyler Shields. Demi Lovato, Allie Marie Evans shot by Tyler Shields | Credit: Tyler Shields

"Made some magic w @thetylershields last week.. more to come soon 😈🖤" Lovato captioned a post on Instagram that included the images.

Another shot showed Lovato provocatively biting Evans' designer shoe.

"*No louboutins were harmed in the making of this photograph*" Lovato captioned that picture.

Demi Lovato and Allie Marie Evans photographed by Tyler Shields. Allie Marie Evans, Demi Lovato shot by Tyler Shields | Credit: Tyler Shields

Other photos in the set showed Lovato staring up at Evans, who held their face with her thumb on their lip. Yet another pictured Lovato holding Evans in a dramatic dip.

"Demi and I by TS ☄️🪐✨," Evans wrote on Instagram, sharing some of the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Demi Lovato and Allie Marie Evans photographed by Tyler Shields. Demi Lovato, Allie Marie Evans shot by Tyler Shields | Credit: Tyler Shields

Shields wrote on Instagram that there is "no person I've ever shot that I had more requests to shoot than @ddlovato."

"Our first shoot was epic," he added, "this shoot goes to a new level."

Demi Lovato and Allie Marie Evans photographed by Tyler Shields. Demi Lovato, Allie Marie Evans shot by Tyler Shields | Credit: Tyler Shields

Shields and Lovato worked together back in 2012.