Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober — and Her Mom ‘Couldn’t Be More Thankful or More Proud’

Demi Lovato has reached a major milestone in her sobriety.

The singer’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, shared that her daughter has been sober for 90 days during an appearance on Maria Menounos‘ Sirius XM show on Friday.

“Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” La Garza, 56, said of Lovato, 26.

“It’s very hard, it’s not easy and there are no shortcuts,” she continued, before adding that she didn’t know what circumstances led to her daughter’s overdose last July.

“I can’t really say for sure. I really don’t know,” she said.

La Garza, who has detailed her family’s struggles in her memoir Falling with Wings: A Mother’s Story, also opened up about how she first found out about the horrifying news.

“I was looking at my phone and I saw all these text messages coming in from all over… and the one text message that clued me in on what was going on said, ‘I just saw on TMZ and I’m so sorry.’ ”

“I was terrified to look at my phone,” she continued, adding that when she saw that message she was afraid her daughter had died in a “car accident.”

La Garza went on to explain that although she knew her daughter was no longer sober at the time of her overdose, “I didn’t know what she was doing because she doesn’t live with me.”

“I just knew she wasn’t sober and that’s all I really knew at that time,” she said.

After getting a call from her daughter’s then-assistant, Kelsey Kershner, La Garza rushed to the hospital with her eldest child Dallas.

“It was a rough two days,” she added.

Earlier this month, the singer’s younger half-sister, 16-year-old Madison De La Garza, said her sister is “doing really well” as she continues focusing on her sobriety.

“She’s working really hard on her sobriety, and we’re all so incredibly proud of her,” the Desperate Housewives alum said in an interview with the podcast Millennial Hollywood posted on Tuesday, adding that she was looking forward to being able to do small things with the singer — like getting frozen yogurt together.

“It sounds so small, but [I want to] go to Menchie’s,” she said. “Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s, and so we usually go there.”

On July 24, Lovato was hospitalized following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

The former child star has struggled with addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, Lovato entered treatment, where she sought help for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety in March. But just three months later, she opened up about a recent relapse when she released her autobiographical new single “Sober” on June 21.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.