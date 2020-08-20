Demi Lovato Says She's 'Lucky' to Have 'Made It to 28th Birthday,' Makes Call to Action for Breonna Taylor

Demi Lovato is marking her 28th birthday with a special campaign.

The singer, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, thanked her fans and followers for their loving messages and support on social media and asked them to honor the life of another young woman.

"I'm so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday. Join me in taking a stand for Breonna Taylor," Lovato tweeted.

"Today is my 28th birthday... a birthday that Breonna Taylor will never have the opportunity to experience. Breonna Taylor was wrongfully murdered and her murderers still walk free today. I am pledging to make a difference today and am asking my fans, friends, and family to join me. I am launching a special propeller campaign in Breonna's honor that includes prewritten letters to the Louisville mayor and chief of police, petition links, and donation links. Join me in doing your part. No matter how big or small you think your impact may be, if we all stand together we can help bring justice for Breonna Taylor," Lovato wrote on the campaign site.

The pop star had a near-fatal drug overdose on July 24, 2018, and celebrated her two years of "freeing" her "demons" last month.

"I'm so blessed to have one," Lovato wrote. "It represents how the [doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life," she continued of new fiancé Max Ehrich, who proposed to her in July. "I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."

Lovato also said she "never thought this feeling was possible," adding, "And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life."

The star concluded, "Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security."

Image zoom Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor/instagram

On Thursday, Ehrich showered his fiancée with loving messages.

"Words fall short baby. You light up this world & I am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé. I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. Can't wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato," he wrote.

Less than four months after PEOPLE confirmed they were dating, Ehrich asked Lovato to marry him in Malibu, California, with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

"ANGEL. Love you," Ehrich also commented on Lovato's post about her Breonna Taylor campaign.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: