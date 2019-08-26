Dem Franchize Boyz Rapper Gerald "Buddie" Tiller Dies of Cancer

Image zoom Gerald "Buddie" Tiller Ray Tamarra/Getty

Gerald “Buddie” Tiller, a member of the rap group Dem Franchize Boyz, has died.

The group — which also included Parlae (Maurice Gleaton), Jizzal Man (Bernard Leverette), and Pumpin’ (Jamal Willingham) — revealed that they lost one of their own in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“R.I.P Buddie you will be missed #demfranchizeboyz,” the post read, with photos of the four men together from their time as a group. They formed in 2002, and went on a permanent hiatus in 2008.

Fellow DFB member Parlae honored the late rapper on Instagram, posting photos of them together with a lengthy tribute that indicated Buddie died from cancer.

“LOST our Brother @ayeegamer Today to CANCER #RestEasyBuddie#RipWeeFli The shit we did together was World 🌎 Changing.,” he wrote. “You was the 1 who got me to go to College & that started us on this Music wave. We became millionaire in 1 year & changed the face of music. Then we went on to start our label 10 ENT to put our lil bros in place to Win with us.”

Image zoom Dem Franchize Boz Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper and More Perform at Dave Chappelle Concert Honoring Dayton Victims

“You was my roommate in college, when we first start doing shows & we could only get 2 rooms @pimpinbeatz & @manjizzal already knew me & you was together,” he added of their two other group members.

Parlae mentioned that in the post that he and Buddie “haven’t been on the same page for years,” but said “the LOVE I have for you Never Ended.”

Rapper Jermaine Dupri — who signed the group to his label So So Def in 2006 — also paid tribute to the late rapper on Instagram.

“🕊🕊 “They call me Doctor Doc I prescribe what a n— need” #ripbuddy may your soul rest easy #demfranchiseboyz. #f—cancer,” Dupri, 46, captioned an old photo of Buddie.

Rapper Da Brat also extended her condolences.

Image zoom Ray Tamarra/Getty

RELATED: Aaliyah Fan Caught Applying Lipstick on Singer’s Wax Figure on 18th Anniversary of Her Death

Da Franchize Boys are best known for their mid-2000 hit songs “I Think They Like Me” and “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It.”

They produced three studio albums before going on hiatus in 2008: Dem Franchize Boyz, On Top of Our Game, and Our World, Our Way.