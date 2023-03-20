Def Leppard's Rick Allen Says He's 'Recovering' After Florida Assault and Thanks Fans for 'Support'

"We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy," wrote the drummer on Instagram following the incident

By
Published on March 20, 2023 11:55 AM
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted Outside Fla. Hotel
Rick Allen. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he's "recovering" after he was injured in an alleged assault that occurred in Florida last week.

The British musician, 59, thanked fans for their "overwhelming support" in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday after a 19-year-old tourist allegedly attacked him outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale last week, according to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

"Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space," Allen wrote.

Noting that he and Monroe are focused on "healing for everyone involved," the Def Leppard member's statement continued, "We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy."

"We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people," said Allen. "To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times."

The incident occurred after Def Leppard performed a concert with Mötley Crüe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on March 12. According to the arrest report, the drummer was smoking in the valet area outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale when his alleged attacker approached from behind a pole.

The suspect, 19-year-old Max Hartley, allegedly ran "full speed" toward Allen and struck him, which caused the musician to fall backward and hit his head on the ground, per the report.

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted Outside Fla. Hotel
Rick Allen. Ethan Miller/Getty

Hartley also attacked a woman who came outside to help Allen, and the arrest report says he grabbed her by her hair and dragged her out of the hotel's lobby after she ran back inside to escape.

The teen, who was visiting from Ohio, fled the scene but was arrested after he was found breaking car windows in a nearby hotel parking lot. He was charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult, according to the report.

At the time, Allen — who had his left arm amputated in January 1985 following a New Year's Eve car accident — reportedly provided a sworn statement to police telling them he wants to prosecute Hartley, who was bailed out of the Broward County Jail on March 14.

