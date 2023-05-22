Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Say He's Grateful He's 'Still Here' After Florida Attack

Rick Allen suffered a head injury after he was shoved to the ground outside a Florida hotel in March

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 22, 2023 01:20 PM
Rick Allen
Rick Allen.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen is opening up about the shocking attack in March attack that left him with a head injury.

The British rocker, 59, appeared on Good Morning America Monday, and spoke in-depth for the first time about the incident, which took place on March 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"I heard a couple of steps and then I just saw this dark sort of flash, and the next thing I knew I was on the ground," he recalled. "I landed on my backside and then continued on, hit my head on the pavement."

Allen was allegedly shoved to the ground by a teenage tourist while smoking outside the Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, according to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE at the time. The suspect, 19-year-old Max Hartley, allegedly approached Allen from behind a pole, ran "full speed" toward the rocker and struck him.

The musician said that during the incident, he reached his hand into the air, as he thought he "was going to get attacked again," and told the suspect, "I am no threat to you."

"I don't think he knew who I was, but he must've seen that I wasn't a threat because, you know, I've only got one arm," said Allen, whose left arm was amputated in January 1985 after a car accident.

Allen's wife Lauren Monroe spoke to GMA too, and said that "my heart just completely sank into me" upon hearing of the attack. "Everything stopped in our house and focused on him," she said.

Because the rocker has dealt with setbacks before, he said he felt "absolutely, 100%" better prepared for the incident than he was following his car crash, and that he ultimately just felt thankful for all that he has.

"I immediately just went to that place of just feeling grateful for the fact that I have an amazing wife and an incredible family," he said. "I just started just thanking a higher power for the fact that I'm still here."

Lauren, meanwhile, said the couple was unable to answer the "how" or the "why" the attack happened to Allen, and were instead focused on the "right now."

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted Outside Fla. Hotel
Rick Allen. Emma McIntyre/Getty

The drummer is set to kick off the European leg of his tour with Def Leppard on Monday night in Sheffield, England.

"I know that I'm not gonna be playing music in a band forever, but while I am, I plan on making as many people happy as I possibly can," he said. "This is my opportunity. If only we could view other things in that way. We're only here for a limited time."

Allen was in town with Def Leppard for a concert when the attack occurred, and issued a statement days later saying he was on the road to recovery.

"Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space," he wrote at the time.

Noting that he and Monroe were focused on "healing for everyone involved," Allen's statement continued, "We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy."

Hartley, who had been visiting Fort Lauderdale from Ohio, was charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult, according to the report (he also allegedly attacked a woman who came outside to help Allen). He has since pleaded not guilty, according to GMA.

Related Articles
Jimmy Buffett at Day 10 of the US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett Says He's Heading 'Home' and Going on a Fishing Trip After Hospitalization
Riley Keough poses during the Dior Cruise 2023 photocall
Riley Keough Makes First Public Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley Trust Settlement
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets
MAY 19: Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France
Dua Lipa and French Director Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival
THE MASKED SINGER: Medusa; Bishop Briggs attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala
'Masked Singer' Winner Bishop Briggs Says Medusa Costume Helped Her Find Postpartum Strength (Exclusive)
Jade Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger, leaves court after her arrest in Ibiza for allegedly assaulting a police officer
Mick Jagger's Daughter Jade Fined £1,250 for Resisting Arrest After Physical Altercation with Ibiza Cops: Report
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears Against 'Disgusting' People Using Her as a 'Money-Making Machine'
Myke Wright and Lizzo
Lizzo Tells Fans to Hold Up Photos of Boyfriend Myke Wright at Her Shows — Not Chris Evans: He's 'Not My Man'
Meghan Linsey
Meghan Linsey Transforms 'Queer Eye''s Theme Song to Reflect New Orleans Influences for New Season
Donna Summer
Donna Summer's Daughter Mimi Opens Up About Healing from Sexual Abuse as a Child (Exclusive)
Travis Scott is spotted with armed security carrying an important briefcase as he arrives at a studio in Hollywood
Travis Scott Leaves Studio with Bodyguard Holding 'Utopia' Briefcase Handcuffed to His Arm
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Tupac Shakur Honored with Street in California: Tupac Shakur Way
Trudie Styler (L) and Sting attend the 67th Annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sting Reveals the Romantic Reason 'End of the Game' Is Wife Trudie's Favorite Song of His (Exclusive)
Jimmy Buffett during the Press Sneak Peak for the Jimmy Buffett Broadway Musical 'Escape to Margaritaville' on February 14, 2018 at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized for 'Issues' Needing 'Immediate Attention': 'Growing Old Is Not for Sissies'
Andy Rourke attends the 61st Annual Grammy Nominee Celebration
Andy Rourke, The Smiths Bass Player, Dead at 59 from Pancreatic Cancer: 'A Kind and Beautiful Soul'
SZA, Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey
Summer Music Festivals 2023: Everything You Need to Know About Where to Find Your Favorite Artists