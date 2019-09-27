Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider is not happy with the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira confirmed they are the headlining acts for the halftime show on Feb. 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Following the announcement, Snider tweeted at the women and the National Football League, accusing the Super Bowl of forgetting heavy rock and metal music despite playing it during regular season games.

“WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year’s @nfl halftime show!?” the musician wrote. “Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our ass enough!!”

After receiving backlash from various Twitter users, Snider added a follow-up tweet.

“My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn’t a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it’s frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl!” he continued, adding, “And I don’t think I’m popular enough for that slot. But @Metallica…”

In a third tweet, Snider slammed rapper JAY-Z, who is partnering with the NFL through his entertainment and sports company Roc Nation. The NFL signed a deal setting the company as the league’s “live music entertainment strategist” to consult on entertainment, including the Super Bowl halftime show, and contribute to the NFL’s activism initiative, Inspire Change.

“To add insult to injury, Jay Z is promoting this year’s @NFL Super Bowl half time show (no problem with that) and his company is called …ROCK NATION?!” Snider tweeted, adding the hashtag “#Wherestherock?”

Snider also tweeted a list of rock bands he thought would make a good halftime show, including AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and the Foo Fighters.

Snider’s tweets echo similar comments that he made after this year’s Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5.

“Hey @NFL! Your go-to songs at EVERY game are metal: Enter Sandman, Cum On Feel the Noise, Thunder, Crazy Train, We’re Not Gonna Take It, We Are the Champions, Final Countdown, I Wanna Rock, We Will Rock You, Welcome to Jungle,” he tweeted in February. “NONE of those bands have EVER played half-time show!”

Hours after Lopez and Shakira confirmed they are the headlining acts for next year’s halftime show, they appeared in a taped segment during Thursday Night Football, where they shared their excitement for the upcoming performance together and gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect.

“This is gonna be so much fun!” Lopez, 50, exclaimed before raving about Shakira. “She’s such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.”

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,” she continued. “It’s going to be an exciting show.”

“That’s what you can expect,” Lopez went on. “When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

Lopez and Shakira, 42, will follow in the footsteps of last year’s Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Previous performers include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.