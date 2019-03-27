Dee Barnes, Veteran Hip Hop Journalist, Says She's Close to Being Homeless and Launches GoFundMe

Dee Barnes is reaching out for help to keep her financially afloat.

The veteran hip-hop journalist and rapper has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to avoid being evicted from her home, she wrote in the fundraiser’s information section.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Standing in our own truth not the definitions or the expectations is powerful, and this is my TRUTH … Yes, I did post the link to my PayPal, CashApp and GooglePay accounts asking for help because I am in the process of being evicted,” she revealed.

“This page was created as an emergency fund to stop the process and the subsequent legal fees,” Barnes explained.

RELATED: Why GoFundMe Is Refunding the Millions Trump Supporters Donated to Build the Border Wall

Barnes is known for having been part of the hip-hop duo Body & Soul, who released their debut single in 1989, as well as hosting hip-hop show Pump It Up! and, earlier, a radio show on KDAY.

“Even though I am facing extreme financial hardship, I keep my head up,” Barnes — the first female hip-hop journalist with a broadcast television series — continued on the GoFundMe page. “I know who I am, I know my worth and I know I’m not alone. Everyone is dealing with their own different struggles. Some of us less fortunate than others.”

“It may sound cliché but things will turn around in your favor,” she added. “This is the balance of life ups and downs, so stay strong, and count your blessings, not your problems. I have the sincerest gratitude for your help and thank everyone for your love and support.”

RELATED VIDEO: Homeless Man and New Jersey Couple Allegedly Conspired Together on GoFundMe Scam: Report



In an interview with HipHopDX, Barnes explained that she was inspired to ask for help while considering the quote, ” ‘You can overcome anything in life, but you must first be willing to live in your truth.’ “

“I realized that I had come too far and had been through too much to just give up without trying,” she said. “I had never asked for public help before, but I then remembered a long time ago while I was going through the assault trial in 1991 people were sending me checks for my legal fees. I never cashed any of them — not one — but knowing I had that support kept me strong enough to continue to face each court date.”

In 1990, Barnes was physically assaulted by Dr. Dre at a party. She later sued Dre, which was settled out of court. Dre pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery in the attack. He has since apologized.

“Right now, I am officially homeless,” Barnes shared. “My goal with the campaign is to regain stability, which is imperative for survivors of any trauma.”

Barnes’ GoFundMe, which can be found here, has raised almost $14,000 since its launch on Feb. 21, exceeding its initial goal of $5,000.